More than half a million meals distributed to Springfield students amid COVID-19 pandemic

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After seven weeks of establishing an emergency meal service for students in Springfield, Soxedo has distributed more than half a million meals!

According to a news release sent to 22News, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 510,000 meals have been served which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, a snack, and milk for five days a week at 17 school locations throughout the city. On Friday’s, meals are provided for the weekend.

Mayor Sarno expresses there has always been a ‘can do it attitude’ within the city and school system. “Whether in good times or challenging times. We’ve always been able to count on Sodexo being a good cooperate citizen. It is so vital that we continue to provide for our students and families not only educationally but just as important, nutritionally too,” Sarno added.

Springfield Public Schools’ food service is now including whole fresh fruit such as pineapples, at elementary school meal sites. An additional fresh fruit or vegetable bag will also be served twice a week at those site as well.

“Sodexo has gone above and beyond our expectations of how we would continue providing meals to our students during these unprecedented times. Some families actually depend on school for meals for their children and it has been a tremendous resource for these families to have this service available.” Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick

Meals are being served at the following school locations: