More than one million COVID-19 doses administered in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the number of people who’ve died from COVID-19 in the country rose to half a million, Massachusetts continues to vaccinate it’s residents against the deadly virus.

In just one week the state administered 300,000 doses of the vaccine. Data from the Department of Public Health shows that nearly 400,000 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than a million have received their first dose.

If vaccination scheduling goes to plan that means in about three weeks over a million people in the state should be fully vaccinated. The combined total of doses administered is 1,443,848 doses, up from just 1,166,516 just a week ago.

Local doctors say the progress is promising for the future. “I continue to be optimistic though based on the increasing number of people being vaccinated as well as the immunity caused by those already infect that we still will be looking at the easing of restrictions early this summer.” Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Health

More positive news, the statewide percent positivity rate is below 2 percent, now at 1.9 percent. This is the first time in 2021 the rate has fallen below two percent. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are also on the decline falling from 990 to 880 in the last weekly report.

Governor Baker will be testifying at an oversight hearing probing the state’s vaccine distribution on Thursday.

The Governor’s vaccine rollout plan has received strong criticism from many on Beacon Hill. They worry that his plan caused major delays in getting the vaccine to some of the most vulnerable residents in the state.

Members of the new COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Management Committee, said they plan to ask Baker about the companion system. Which they believe delayed shots from getting to teachers, frontline workers and those with underlying conditions.

Another big issue expected to be addressed on Thursday is the crash of the vaccine website and how to prevent that from happening moving forward.