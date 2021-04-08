More towns increased to high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than a dozen western Massachusetts communities are currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 15 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Granby, Hampden, Holyoke, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Southampton, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Williamstown.

A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

State public health officials also reported 16 local areas at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. This number has dropped compared to last week when 17 communities were listed. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.

Agawam

Amherst

Belchertown

Dalton

Easthampton

Great Barrington

Greenfield

Lee

Longmeadow

Montague

North Adams

Pittsfield

South Hadley

Southwick

Westfield

Wilbraham

The number of low-risk (green zone) communities remained at three communities including Northampton, Lenox and Sheffield. Last week, the state health officials reported three green zones in western Massachusetts.

Statewide, there are 77 communities at high-risk. Since the pandemic began last year, Massachusetts has reported 598,177 confirmed COVID cases and 16,844 deaths.

You can view the full DPH report here.