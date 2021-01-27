More vaccines headed to states

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – As Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday prepared to deliver a State of the Commonwealth address that will thank Massachusetts residents for the sacrifices they’ve made fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Public Health reported 2,215 new cases of the highly contagious virus and 41 recent deaths among people with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Counting the 13,930 fatalities in confirmed COVID-19 patients and another 290 among people with probable cases of the respiratory disease, a total of 14,220 people in Massachusetts — roughly equal to the population of Mashpee — have lost their lives to the pandemic. Another 85,395 are estimated to have active cases of COVID-19, according to the DPH.

The new cases reported Tuesday, from 49,701 new tests, bring the state’s total caseload to 481,617 since Feb. 1, 2020. When Baker delivered his last state of the state speech, on Jan. 21, 2020, the novel coronavirus had not yet been detected in Massachusetts. Seven weeks later, he would declare a state of emergency.

A Baker aide said the governor’s address this year will be “very different” from the ones he’s given in the past and will celebrate those who contributed to the state’s fight against COVID-19 across a year of difficult choices.

Some relatively positive trends in public health data prompted Baker to lift an overnight stay-home advisory and 9:30 p.m. business curfew on Monday, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Tuesday announced he, too, would be easing some restrictions.

Walsh announced that businesses and institutions like fitness centers, museums and movie theaters that had been closed since mid-December will be able to resume operations next week, progressing the city to Phase 3, Step 1 of the Baker administration’s reopening plan.