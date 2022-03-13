AMHERST, Mas. (WWLP) – COVID-19 cases have been declining throughout the Commonwealth in recent weeks which has lead to many towns dropping the mask mandates.

Most recently, Amherst and Northampton removed their mandates. Both towns were two of the last large communities to have them in place.

22News spoke to one UMass student in downtown Amherst to find about how they feel about the mask mandate being removed.

“Going the whole year with very strict masking to basically nothing is kind of, like it was really abrupt,” said Allie McKean. “I think for me to hear…. I think it’s very much, we’re at a point where it’s like you have to make the decision that’s best for you.”

McKean added that in the meantime, she will continue to wear her mask in and out of the classroom until she feels comfortable to remove it.