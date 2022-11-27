There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Preregistration is required to receive a COVID-19 booster being held at the Mountain View School in Easthampton on Wednesday.

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 5 and up is being held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mountain View School located at 200 Park St. Preregistration is required and is expected to fill up. Appointments can be made online by selecting “COVID 2022 Easthampton Mountain View School.”

The Easthampton Health Department also notes that the flu shot is not available during this clinic. If you choose both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine options while registering, it will show no available appointments.

For additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations visit Mass.gov.

“This is a great opportunity to receive the bivalent booster dose before heading into winter and

the holiday season,” says Bri Dupras, Health Director.

The boosters have been updated to protect against the bivalent variants, the original virus and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.