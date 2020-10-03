MTA cautions reopening schools too soon as student coronavirus cases spike

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Teachers Association says nearly 100 students and school staff members across the state have tested positive for COVID-19 in a single week.

According to the MTA report, 63 students and 34 educators tested positive for COVID-19 in just one week. This comes as cases continue to spike across Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association has been warning about a rise in cases as the push to reopen schools continues.

In a statement sent to 22News, MTA President Merrie Najimy said in part, “While nothing can replace in-person learning, reopening schools too soon and too quickly puts the people of the Commonwealth on a collision course with the coronavirus.”