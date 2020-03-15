Municipal offices, schools, senior centers closed in many western Massachusetts communities

(WWLP) – The work week will begin Monday with many public buildings in western Massachusetts being closed completely, or with public access curtailed.

Schools across the region are being shut down for a two-week period in numerous local districts as attempts are made to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Public and private colleges have extended spring break and made plans for online-only classes upon its end.

Meanwhile, public buildings in many cities and towns, including libraries, senior centers, museums, and municipal office buildings are either being shut down, or will restrict public access.

In several communities, including Holyoke, Easthampton, Amherst, and Goshen, municipal offices will be closed to the public, though some services may be available online or through telephone or email contact.

In Greenfield, public access hours at City Hall, the Inspections Division, and the DPW office are being limited to between 10:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M.

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer is encouraging city residents to try to access city services online, and a sign suggesting this is being posted at City Hall.

Further closures of public offices are possible throughout the region as efforts continue to contain the spread of COVID-19.

