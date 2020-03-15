Municipal offices, schools, senior centers closed in many western Massachusetts communities

1  of  97
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Public Schools Boys & Girls Club Family Center Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center Congregational Church of South Hadley Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Child Development Center Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Christ United Methodist - Northampton College Church Curtis Blake Day School East Longmeadow Schools Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Church of Monson First Congregational Church of Hadley Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church - Amherst Granby Schools Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Living Gate Community Church Longmeadow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. Meekins Public Library Mill Pond School MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Regional School District Monson Free Library Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Quaboag Regional School District Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Springdale Education Center Springfield City Library Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Trinity United Methodist Church Union 38 School United Congregational Church of Conway Valley West School Ware Public Schools Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Municipal offices, schools, senior centers closed in many western Massachusetts communities

(WWLP) – The work week will begin Monday with many public buildings in western Massachusetts being closed completely, or with public access curtailed.

Schools across the region are being shut down for a two-week period in numerous local districts as attempts are made to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Public and private colleges have extended spring break and made plans for online-only classes upon its end.

Meanwhile, public buildings in many cities and towns, including libraries, senior centers, museums, and municipal office buildings are either being shut down, or will restrict public access.

In several communities, including Holyoke, Easthampton, Amherst, and Goshen, municipal offices will be closed to the public, though some services may be available online or through telephone or email contact.

In Greenfield, public access hours at City Hall, the Inspections Division, and the DPW office are being limited to between 10:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M.

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer is encouraging city residents to try to access city services online, and a sign suggesting this is being posted at City Hall.

Further closures of public offices are possible throughout the region as efforts continue to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Trending Stories