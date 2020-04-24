Muslim community preparing for Ramadan during COVID-19 pandemic

(WWLP) — Muslims in Western Massachusetts are preparing for Ramadan but the COVID19 pandemic is changing the way Muslims observe this holiday.

This year Ramadan falls between late April and May as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The holy month of Ramadan is usually marked by social and religious gatherings where Muslim families and friends unite to break their fast together.

However, as the pandemic continues, practices and gatherings have changed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

22News spoke with Zul Manzi who belongs to the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts. He told us his mosque has adapted well to the changes. One change includes how they provide Iftar, or the meal eaten after sunset.

“We have Iftar when everyone comes to the mosque and eat together,” said Manzi. “But this year instead what they’ll be doing is they are going to be passing out food to people so they can come by and drive through, go up to the mosque, and get a plate of food.”

Many Muslims increase their attendance at mosques during the month and congregate for longer prayers. Some Muslims also spend consecutive days and nights at mosques during the last ten days of Ramadan in what is known as i’tikaf.



Manzi told 22News that prayer now must be done at home.

“We are still going to do it as a family,” said Manzi. “Because that is pretty much what the main things Ramadan is about. It is about coming together whether it with your family or with your community and maintaining the faith as a collective.”

The World Health Organization recommends people to use virtual alternatives to replace social gatherings during the observation of Ramadan. Saudia Arabia announced recently that during Ramadan it is holding prayers in Mecca and Madina but without worshippers.