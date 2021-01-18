N-95 masks handed out in Springfield to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was an N-95 mask giveaway Monday afternoon in Springfield for those who have run out of those essential supplies.

Many of us have gone through hundreds of masks since the start of the pandemic. This giveaway was intended to help those who needed more.

Dozens of cars pulled into the Panache Banquet Hall parking lot on Eastern Avenue in Springfield to pickup those essential supplies like N-95 masks.

The drive-thru was sponsored by State Representative Bud Williams and Springfield city councilors.

Since the start of the pandemic many have used hundreds of masks, and city and state leaders want to make sure no one goes without a mask, especially those in black and brown communities.

James Whitney told 22News, “I’m out of masks anyway, so that’s going to help me out and so I’ve pulled in to get some for the future. We know that within the browner communities sometimes we don’t get the opportunity for N-95, we get the surgical masks which are ok but N-95’s have been suggested to use now by Dr. Fauci and all medical experts so we are doing a distribution here for the community.”



State Rep. Williams told 22News they hoped to reach 300 to 400 people on Monday.