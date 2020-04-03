1  of  7
Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 192 deaths reported out of 10,402 cases of COVID-19 City of Chicopee announces first death from COVID-19, 51 confirmed cases ADVISORY ISSUED: Springfield asking residents to wear face coverings in public USPS reports 3 COVID-19 cases at Westfield Post Office 21 deaths at Holyoke Soldiers Home; 59 residents positive for COVID-19 Baystate Health reports 1,889 individuals tested for COVID-19, 387 positive Victim of deadly shooting on Meadow Street in Chicopee identified
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

National Ambulance asking for PPE donations

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fire Ambulance Generic_384554

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Personal protective equipment is still needed among health workers.

The National Ambulance is asking for donations of personal protective equipment. The privately owned ambulance company based in Springfield provides services in all western mass counties.

Robert Nieves, Directors of National Ambulance, told 22News EMS is in dire need of N95 masks and gowns for EMS crews, “EMTs, paramedics, we’re still doing our job, and we are finding it extremely hard to locate PPEs and that it’s getting to the point that if we go down, the same with with nurses and doctors, then we are in real trouble.”

National Ambulance says it is still providing back up 9-1-1 services in Springfield and Advanced Life Support services in Chicopee, among other areas so donations are needed now more than ever.

You can call 413-736-0092 to find out more of click here for their website >>

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories