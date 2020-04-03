National Ambulance asking for PPE donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Personal protective equipment is still needed among health workers.

The National Ambulance is asking for donations of personal protective equipment. The privately owned ambulance company based in Springfield provides services in all western mass counties.

Robert Nieves, Directors of National Ambulance, told 22News EMS is in dire need of N95 masks and gowns for EMS crews, “EMTs, paramedics, we’re still doing our job, and we are finding it extremely hard to locate PPEs and that it’s getting to the point that if we go down, the same with with nurses and doctors, then we are in real trouble.”

National Ambulance says it is still providing back up 9-1-1 services in Springfield and Advanced Life Support services in Chicopee, among other areas so donations are needed now more than ever.

You can call 413-736-0092 to find out more of click here for their website >>