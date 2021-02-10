National Guard assisting vaccine efforts in Springfield, East Boston, Danvers

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts National Guard has been called in to provide support to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

Beginning Wednesday, two teams of ten medically qualified Guard members will be working at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield and the Danvers Double Tree Hotel mass vaccination sites to assist in administering vaccine.

Last week, 10 Guard members were sent to the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center to administer vaccines in East Boston. That service area includes East Boston, Chelsea, Revere and the South End.

The National Guard has personnel with a range of medical expertise within its ranks, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, emergency medical technicians, and medics. The Guard has already administered the vaccine to 1,000 eligible Massachusetts soldiers and airmen, and now shift their focus to assisting vaccinating members of the public.

The Guard will continue to make qualified personnel available to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services for deployment to facilities requesting assistance, which is made possible through federal funding.