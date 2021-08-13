National Health Center Week celebrated in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mason Square neighborhood in Springfield came together to celebrate National Health Center Week.

The Baystate Health Mason Square Health Center hosted an event to educate residents on what they do, as well as offer the COVID-19 vaccine which they provided on their new bus. Just like other mobile vaccination buses, individuals could come on and get a free vaccination. They had the choice between Johnson and Johnson or the two-dose, Pfizer vaccine.

Baystate Health said this was a great opportunity to increase vaccinations while also showing residents they and these other health agencies are there to help them.

“Were hosting vaccinations and raising informational awareness and spread the word here in Hampden County to redouble our efforts on what the Delta variant is doing to our communities.” Mike Knapik, Vice President, Government and Community Relations for Baystate Health

Springfield Mayor Sarno and State. Rep Bud Williams were among the speakers at the event, as they proclaimed this week National Health Center Week in Springfield.



Baystate has been highliting one of their health centers each day this week, to talk about healthcare, and raising the awarness for testing and vaccination

