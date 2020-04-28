1  of  2
Governor Baker announces non-essential businesses to remain closed until May 18 Baystate Health: Positive COVID-19 results decrease
Nearly 15,000 tested for COVID-19 by Trinity Health of New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England has announced nearly 15,000 individuals have been tested for the coronavirus.

According to a recent report from Trinity Health, a total of 14,697 individuals have been tested. Of those tested, 9,244 have come back negative and 4,946 have come back positive. There are 507 tests still pending results.

The New England health system manages over 10 medical facilities and offers numerous services in the Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield area which includes:

  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
  • Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke
  • Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital in Springfield
  • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut

