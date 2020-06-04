Breaking News
Three priests removed from public ministry after sex abuse allegations
Nearly 2,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 14,625 tested in total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Thursday, Baystate Health has tested a total of 14,625 individuals for the coronavirus.

Of those numbers reported, 12,758 individuals have tested negative for COVID-19, 1,797 are positive and 70 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 44 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 11 of whom are in critical care units and 35 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center 44 confirmed, 31 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday, there are now 101,592 positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,152 deaths.

