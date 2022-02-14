SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of area health care workers and residents received vaccinations and PPE during a clinic held in Springfield last week.

According to a news release sent to 22News, nearly 400 home care workers and Springfield residents were vaccinated and received KN95 Masks at the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers Union clinic, partnered with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield.

The 1199SEIU says they wanted to provide the opportunity for home care workers to get vaccinated as there are approximately 5,000 personal care attendants that work and live in the Springfield area. The Union has distributed two million pieces of PPE to their healthcare workers and established numerous partnerships with healthcare providers and health commissions across the state to ensure workers have access to vaccinations.

Courtesy: Cayenne Isaksen

Courtesy: Cayenne Isaksen

“Day in and day out, throughout the pandemic PCA’s have provided professional, compassionate care for some of our most vulnerable residents across the Commonwealth; in recognition of their vital work, the Administration continues to prioritize access to vaccines for these caregivers” said Secretary Marylou Sudders. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with 1199SEIU to provide hundreds of PCAs with access to this life-saving vaccine and booster via mobile vaccination clinics right in their community.”

“Home care workers are on the frontlines of healthcare every day doing work that often goes unseen,” said Tim Foley, executive vice president of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, Massachusetts’ largest and fastest growing healthcare union. “We thank Secretary Sudders and her office for partnering with us in our continued efforts to ensure homecare workers have access to vaccinations and PPE – all of which will keep them healthier on the job and protect the vulnerable population they care for.”