Nearly 800 test positive for COVID-19 out of 3,600+ tested by Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 3,600 people have been tested for COVID-19 by Baystate Health.

The latest report from Baystate Health shows a total of 3,628 people have been tested for the coronavirus. Of those tested, 2,820 tests came back negative. 794 people have tested positive for the virus and 14 tests are still pending.

In total, the health facility is caring for 141 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 19 of whom are in critical care units. Nine hospitalized patients are under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19.

Breakdown:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 127 COVID-19 confirmed cases/ 7 PUI
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 COVID-19 confirmed cases/ 2 PUI
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 COVID-19 confirmed cases/ 0 PUI
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 4 COVID-19 confirmed cases/ 0 PUI

