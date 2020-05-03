NECBL, Valley Blue Sox announce cancelation of 2020 season

NORTH ADAMS, Mass (WWLP) – A number of votes have resulted in the cancelation of the 2020 summer collegiate baseball season.

According to The New England Collegiate Baseball League, the decision was determined after review from federal, state, and local officials, and CDC and medical community. Canceling this year’s baseball season was needed to protect the health, safety, and well-being of players, coaches, volunteers, fans, and families.

The England Collegiate Baseball League will support community organizations and first responders who serve on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 by dedicating their Opening Day 2021 to all of the hard work they have done and continue to do. The league urges other teams and organizations to support their local business sponsors who are mainly restaurants struggling through the pandemic.