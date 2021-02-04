Need a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Hampden County Sheriff’s Office can help

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Thursday, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is helping seniors set up their appointments to get the vaccine.

Within the first few hours of that launch they already had 175 calls. This is being operated out of the department’s All-Inclusive Support Services (AISS) center at 736 State Street in Springfield.

Several people are now tasked with answering calls and walking seniors through the steps to make that appointment.

“For myself, I can navigate it fine. But for somebody whose 75 it can be difficult and I can understand the frustration. So that’s where we stand, that’s what we’re here for.” Madeline Fernandez, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

The department is also keeping an eye out for when new appointments emerge to help the people who might be on that wait list. All with the goal to make sure zero doses are wasted.

Anyone who is eligible and needs help signing up for the vaccine can call AISS from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 413-278-5584. If the call goes to voicemail, leave your name and a phone number to reach you and someone will return your call.