Need for convalescent plasma donors still high at American Red Cross

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The need for blood continues to be high during this pandemic and that includes from people who have had COVID-19.

The Red Cross right now is specifically looking for convalescent plasma from donors that have the antibodies that can fight off the virus. They are asking donors to make an appointment online.

Springfield resident Peter Perez did just that Thursday to make his platelet donation at their donation center on Brookdale Drive.

“I want to do my part for society. a lot of people talk about things, I like to be a man of an action. and I want to set an example for my kids,” said Perez. “Just another plus, they check to see if your antibodies, another good reason for you to come down and do it.”

22News also spoke with the Red Cross about donating convalescent plasma, which is being sent out to local hospitals faster than its coming in.

“There are antibodies in your blood that have helped you fought off the disease. Specially the plasma, there’s where those antibodies live. That plasma can be transferred to a patient who currently is battling COVID-19 and that has shown to be a promising treatment,” Kelly Isenor of the American Red Cross told 22News.

The American Red Cross has an online application for donating convalescent plasma.

After you have fully recovering from COVID-19, the Red Cross still asks that you get all the clear from your doctor before donating.