New ads promote COVID-19 vaccination campaign

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state-is expanding its advertising effort to promote getting a COVID-19 vaccination. The “Trust the Facts, Get the Vax” public awareness campaign launched new TV ads in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, American Sign Language and soon in Portuguese.

The first ads began in February with doctors from diverse backgrounds explaining the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. This new round of ads will feature frontline workers, families and other community members telling why they got the vaccine, emphasizing that the vaccine saves lives, and residents should get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.

The new TV ads began running this week and will continue through the summer. There will also be print ads and animated videos. Currently the videos are available in 11 languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Haitian Creole, Vietnamese, Albanian, Arabic, Cape Verdean and Russian.

Weekly Dose Update: This week, Massachusetts received 348,220 first and second doses as part of the state allocation. These figures do not include doses provided directly from the federal government to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) or Community Vaccination Center (CVC). This week, first doses and second dose state allocations (total doses), were distributed among providers as follows:

Health systems and health care providers (excluding community health centers): 122,040

Regional Collaboratives and Local Boards of Health: 76,360

Mass vaccination locations: 122,040

Community Health Centers state allocation only: 21,180

Retail pharmacies (non-CVS) state allocation only: 4,500

Mobile Clinics supporting long-term care facilities, congregate care, affordable/low-income senior housing and homebound individuals: 1,900

Weekly allocations are subject to change based on federal availability, demand from providers, and obligations to meet second doses. Providers have 10 days to use their doses and must meet specific performance thresholds.

Federal Doses: In addition to the state allocation, the federal government has increased its distribution of vaccines to CVS Health sites as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership as well as to certain Massachusetts federally qualified community health centers. These quantities fluctuate on a weekly basis and are not counted as part of the state’s weekly allocation but represent an increasing allocation to selected locations.