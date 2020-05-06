New boating guidelines in Massachusetts due to COVID-19

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There are new boating guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic in Massachusetts.

As the weather gets warmer, more boaters will be hitting the water, but the coronavirus has changed some of the guidelines. During the COVID-19 pandemic, state-owned inland and coastal boat ramps in Massachusetts will be open only to vehicles with Massachusetts plates.

New Guidelines were issued Monday by state regulators to cover boating and marine activities during Governor Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home advisory, which continues through May 18.

The guidelines apply to inland and coastal boat ramps and canoe launches on state property along with recreational, and commercial boating.

All boaters are asked to practice social distancing while on the water and shore. Boaters are also being asked to push off quickly, and non-boaters are not allowed at the launch area.