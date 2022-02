(WWLP) – Indoor masks are no longer needed in most of the country according to guidance from the CDC that was just released.

The federal organization has changed its metrics when it comes to labeling communities, putting more of a focus on hospitalizations than COVID-19 cases.

The entire state of Massachusetts in the low to medium risk level, so you could take your mask off if you choose. That recommendation is for everyone, even if you’re not vaccinated or boosted.