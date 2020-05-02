Coronavirus antibody testing site draws crowds in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new COVID-19 related test at AFC Springfield attracted quite the crowd Saturday.

The Cooley Street location is now offering coronavirus antibody tests, which can detect if you have had the virus in the past and didn’t realize it.

Antibodies appear to fight off illness and match the virus they are battling. Those in line Saturday, told 22News they were hoping for some peace of mind.

“I believe I had the virus back in January, early January,” said Neil Sklar.”I was extremely sick, I had all the symptoms they are talking about, I was out of work for four weeks. I was diagnosed with a respiratory track infection. Let’s see what the test results say and it’ll clear my conscience.”

The tests are typically covered by insurance. Results return in a few days after being processed by Quest Diagnostics.