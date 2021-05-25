New COVID-19 restrictions can cause anxiety

FILE – In this May 13, 2021, file photo, May 13, 2021, visitors walk without masks on the pier in Santa Monica, Calif. A number of states immediately embraced new guidelines from the CDC that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations. But other states – and some businesses _ are taking a wait-and-see attitude. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With more and more people getting vaccinated, many are starting to feel comfortable being out in public places with others, but for some it’s causing some stress.

As many American’s continue to get vaccinated and hospitalizations decreasing, COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and the anxiety of going out in public is on the rise.

After a year of isolation and strict measures to avoid COVID-19, cities across the country are slowly beginning to reopen. Many are starting to experience what medical experts are calling “re-entry anxiety.”

The CEO and President of Baystate Health, Dr. Mark Keroack said if your anxiety is increasing as restrictions get removed, you are not alone.

After months of telling people to stay home to avoid catching the virus, experts at the center for the treatment and study of anxiety at the University of Pennsylvania say data is showing a significant uptick in anxiety and depression, like an aftershock of the pandemic.

“I have heard from some people who are going to be more nervous to be around other people so I would just take it slow. If people still feel comfortable wearing masks they can go ahead, they are not going to be prohibited. Masks will still be protective for individuals who wear them.” Dr. Keroack

Social anxiety disorder is a fear of social situations and includes worrying about meeting strangers, how to act with groups of friends and generally feeling self-conscious.

All remaining COVID restrictions in the state will be lifted on Saturday. So, there is a lot of stress going into the weekend for many. Experts again say to go at your own pace.