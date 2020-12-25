New COVID-19 restrictions set to begin Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Saturday, new rules will begin in Massachusetts, designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Places like restaurants, retails stores, gyms and places of worship will have capacity limits brought down by 25%

According to Governor Charlie Baker, “The intent of these restrictions will be to pause activity and reduce mobility and reduce activity without having to close our schools or our businesses.”

Gatherings will be limited to only 10 people inside. and 25 outside.

Governor Charlie Baker said the cause of the restrictions is because cases and hospitalizations spiked following Thanksgiving. These new rules are designed to prevent that from happening again.

Deborah Dunn from Chicopee kept things small for Christmas. She says she’s frustrated others aren’t following the rules.

“If everybody followed what they’re supposed to we wouldn’t be where they are right now,” Dunn said.

The new restrictions are set to last until at least January 10.

Governor Bakers is encouraging people to keep following public health guidance.

“If we can all agree to do the things that slow the spread, it will help us work on building the bridge we all need to build to the vaccine,” Baker said.

The Baker-Polito Administration has also announced a nearly $670 million program that will offer financial aid to small businesses who are struggling because of the pandemic.