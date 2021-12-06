New COVID-19 testing clinic opens in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton will open a testing COVID clinic as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases around the country continue.

Testing will be available on the ground floor of the Municipal Building on Payson Ave Mondays from one to four in the afternoon., and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11 in the morning. A weekend site will be offered on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastworks located at 116 Pleasant Street The tests are free, including for people with insurance. Tests can be prescheduled, but the site will also accommodate walk-ins, while supplies last. The city’s health director says they’re excited to finally have a permanent, public testing location.

The city also still has their mask mandate in place, regardless of vaccination status…which may be helping with their case numbers. Cases are still rising but not as fast as the rest of the state.