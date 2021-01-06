New COVID-19 testing site opens in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – “Stop the Spread,” began free COVID testing at a new location in Holyoke Wednesday.

The new testing site is located at the doorway of the War Memorial on Appleton Street. The site was previously located in a parking lot across the street. The City of Holyoke is still allowing people that are getting tested to park in that lot.

Benjamin DeLaCour is a college student from Northampton who was waiting in line to get tested today before starting the spring semester.

“I have friends who struggle to get tested, so I certainly feel lucky that’s it’s so easy here, and I think its the key to hopefully tracking and stopping the virus,” DeLaCour said.

The War Memorial rapid testing side is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.