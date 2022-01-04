New drive-through testing facility opens in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton and Northampton Health Departments have partnered to create a regional drive-through testing location in Easthampton opening Tuesday.

The city’s two health directors decided to combine resources to offer testing five days a week at one central location instead of two. Originally, the City of Easthampton planned to host a testing site three days per week, while Northampton planned to host a testing site two days per week. They are only offering PCR tests but there is no minimum age but the new site will be drive-through and by appointment only.

Hours they’re open are 8:39 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, then noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The new combined location is located at Millside Park, 2 Ferry Street, in Easthampton. Testing is free, including to those who don’t have insurance, those with insurance, this site may bill the insurance company for the test, but at no cost to residents.

Those interested can sign up at Curative’s website.