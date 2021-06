New England states COVID tracker

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - The Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway, starting Tuesday, June 1. Typically, that’s the time of year the ocean gets warm enough to support hurricane development, although we have had multiple years when hurricanes have formed before then.

This year, NOAA’s National Hurricane Center is predicting yet another overactive year. They’re forecasting 13 to 20 named storms, which means a tropical storm or stronger. 6 to 10 of those could become hurricanes, including 3 to 5 of those being major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a category 3 or above.