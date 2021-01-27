New federal COVID-19 distribution plan to help states vaccinate residents faster

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Biden Administration announced that their COVID-19 vaccine plan will expand vaccine distribution which will make it easier for more people to be vaccinated.

The Biden administration released a number of ways they’ll help states in getting residents vaccinated faster, one way is to increase weekly vaccine distribution to states.

“We can only move as fast as the federal government delivers the vaccines,” Governor Baker said in his State of the Commonwealth address.

The Biden administration’s new distribution plan of a minimum 10-million doses of the vaccine per week is nearly 16% higher than what states are currently getting. Some local residents who haven’t received the vaccine yet are excited by the announcement.

“I’m excited, this is fantastic. It means we can go back to normal sometime soon. Most vaccines take forever to come out with and it’s kind of great that within a year from a pandemic being announced we have a vaccine that’s almost able to be fully rolled out to the entire country,” western Massachusetts resident, Pete Cardoz told 22News.

President Biden says they’ll also be tripling the period of time that states receive notice of when they’ll get their next vaccine supply. States will get three weeks advance notice, rather than the current one week. Governor Baker had been pushing to receive a longer timeline for distribution from the federal government.

“As the federal vaccine distribution plans kicks into high gear over the next few months, anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one at a site near them,” Baker continued in his address.

Baker said by the end of the week, the state will have 103 vaccination sites open to the public, with the capacity to give 240,000 doses every week. By mid-February, there will be seven mass vaccination sites he said.