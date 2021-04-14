New Greenfield Savings Bank program supporting local restaurants

NORTHAMPTON, Mass.(WWLP)- This time a year ago, restaurants like the Eastside Grill were relying on takeout orders, for survival.



“Takeout has been our lifeblood since the beginning of the pandemic. Its not something we have been used too, its not something eastside grill is known for, but we had to get through,” said Robbie Bocon, General Manager of Eastside Grill.

Even though indoor dining is back, its still not even close to what it used to be.



Restaurants like Eastside Grill still have to abide by the six feet rule between tables so yes there is no cap on total capacity, but they are still seeing a significant reduction in their customer base for indoor dining. Bocon said Greenfield Savings Bank’s loan helped dig them out of a big financial hole, last year. The bank has been rewarding customers who swipe their debit cards at more than 200 restaurants in Franklin and Hampshire Counties, to keep the interest elevated.



“The great thing that came out of this we had a 25 percent increase where we did almost a million dollars worth of sales in just in restaurants on our debit cards,” said John Howland, President of Greenfield Savings Bank.



Debit card holders can rack up 10 times the amount of buzz points this month. The bank’s restaurant program runs through April.