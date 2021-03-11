New online vaccine platform launches for Massachusetts residents Friday

(WWLP) – The state’s new online vaccine sign up platform launches Friday.

Under the new system, eligible residents will fill out a form on mass.gov/covidvaccine to pre-register for an appointment. You’ll then wait for the state to notify you when it’s your turn to book an appointment.

It could take several weeks to get a notification of an open appointment slot because of ongoing supply constraints, but you will receive an update each week.

Frustrated residents and lawmakers have been pushing for a website like this, so the launch is highly anticipated.

State Senator Eric Lesser told 22News, “I’m glad to see that they’ve gotten the message and they are making the changes and we will cross our fingers and hope that it works.”

Residents who have trouble accessing the internet can still use 2-1-1 to pre-register.

To clarify, additional appointments will not be made available tomorrow, just the new website for people to pre-register.