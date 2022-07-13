EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department has hired a community social worker to help the town recover from the trials of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s a first-of-its-kind position for the town. Easthampton Health Director Bri Eichstaedt said they have been working to add the position after seeing a community in Central Massachusetts successfully implement a similar role.

Bri Eichstaedt states, “This position has always been a goal of mine after seeing a community in central Massachusetts create a similar position several years ago. As code enforcement inspectors, we come across many situations where a social worker could help connect someone to local resources, such as helping them find stable housing or bringing a current housing situation to a safe, clean, and habitable state. We often rely on outside agencies to assist us, and we’re excited to have a city employee dedicated to this work.”

Elizabeth Plouffe was hired to focus on outreach, education, referrals, substance use, and mental health in the city. Plouffe attended UConn and Springfield College and worked at Baystate Health in the Emergency Department as a medical social worker.

Liz quotes, “I am honored and excited to join the Health Department and serve the residents of Easthampton. For the last ten years I have worked in human services in Western Massachusetts, most recently as a medical social worker with Baystate Health. I witnessed firsthand how devastating the effects of the pandemic have been on the physical, emotional, and mental health of individuals and families in the local area. My primary goal in returning to community work is to aid in the recovery from the challenges of the past few years. I am looking forward to collaborating with the existing resources available in Easthampton and implementing new supports along the way.”

Residents will be able to participate in a survey from the Health Department on where to focus attention first. That will be posted on the town website as soon as it is ready.