New quarantine guidelines in place as Massachusetts Covid-19 cases continue to drop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As people plan their Fourth of July weekend, it’s important to remember that we still need to protect ourselves and others from Covid-19.

Governor Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday that travelers from seven states will not have to quarantine for 14 days anymore. Due to the ever-changing status of Covid-19, it’s important to know what the guidelines are in your destination.

Massachusetts’ self-quarantine advisory for all travelers coming into the state has been affected since the end of March. But now, travelers from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, or New Jersey won’t have to quarantine because of a decline in Covid-19 cases.

AAA expects Americans to take 700 million trips this summer and the 4th of July weekend is expected to kick off the travel. Sandra Marsian, vice president of AAA, explains the data from July through September.

It’s making people feel a little more comfortable about taking a road trip we did look at statics for July to through September because so many people are booking closer to their travel date which is unusual.

But before you head out on the road this weekend, it’s important to know that not every state in New England has the same rules. For example :

Connecticut is similar to Massachusetts: Travelers coming from areas with infection rates must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival

This goes for Rhode Island as well: Unless you fill out a screening form

If you’re going to Vermont, you’ll either have to quarantine or verify you don’t have symptoms depending on where you are from

Maine is the most strict: Everyone must quarantine or present a negative Covid-19 test within the last 72 hours before arriving

AAA suggests call the place you intend to stay to confirm their expectation and guidelines.

Officials are stressing that as you travel wear masks, practice social distancing, and follow rules, it will help keep you and others safe from Covid-19.