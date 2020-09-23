New restaurant guidelines for Massachusetts unveiled

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new set of rules are coming to Massachusetts restaurants starting Monday.

You’ll soon be able to sit at a bar at Massachusetts restaurants if you choose, as Governor Charlie Baker announces a new set of rules starting next week.

Restaurants in Massachusetts can expand seating of up to 10 people per table starting Monday. Massachusetts guidelines previously limited tables to no more than six people.

You will also be allowed to sit at a bar starting next week. Governor Baker announced the new set of rules during his briefing Wednesday morning.

While bars remain closed in Massachusetts, restaurants with bar seating may now be able to use those spaces for food service with the right distance measures in place.

The low positive test rate the state has been reporting has allowed for the new regulations for restaurants to expand seating. The new regulations apply to both indoor and outdoor seating,

However, tables still have to be socially distanced at least 6 feet from one another.

Indoor gatherings can still not exceed 25 people, as the state remains in Phase 3 of the Governor’s reopening plan during the ongoing pandemic.

The limit on outdoor gatherings is still limited to 50 people.