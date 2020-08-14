New state guidance on youth and adult amateur sports

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New state guidelines have been released identifying the level of risk for each youth and high school sport.

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has classified sports into three risk levels as low, moderate, and high while recommending several modifications for each sport.

Lower risk activities such as golf, tennis and cross country can hold individual or socially distanced group activities.

For the other two risk levels, practices and competitions are allowed with modifications that include distanced and no-contact workouts for sports that include volleyball, basketball and football.

“Obviously as a head football coach I want to have a season but the important is making sure that these kids and everyone involved in the team and athletic department is safe. It was disheartening to hear because as you know football is a contact sport.” Joel Torres, Putnam High School Head Coach

The MIAA said they will be waiting for guidelines from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education before they make a decision on when and if high school sports will be played in Massachusetts this fall.