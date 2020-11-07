New state guidelines in effect for wearing a face mask in public

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New guidelines are now in effect in the Commonwealth for mask-wearing. The big difference, you need to be wearing your mask, even if you’re able to stay six feet apart.

This is a change from the order that was put in effect back in May. Before you could take your mask off if you were able to socially distance. What remains in effect, you need to wear that mask when you’re in public. That’s for whether you’re outside or inside.

This change comes at a time when cases continue to rise in Massachusetts. As a number of businesses that were able to operate outside during the summer are now having to move inside.

In case you need a mask refresher course, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, you don’t want to touch the front of your mask. You should only put it on by the straps.

Then you should wash your hands after touching your mask.

There are still exceptions such as if you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask. However, this latest mandate requires you to provide evidence to your employer or school.