New vaccination site on Sumner Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Caring Health Center in Springfield is providing COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Caring Health Center, Congressman Richard Neal visits the new vaccination site that is equipped to serve 800 – 1,000 people a week. The site has already vaccinated over 1,300 residents since March 13.

Members from the Army National Guard are administering the vaccinations at the Caring Health Center located at 473 Sumner Avenue in Springfield. Eligible residents include anyone 55 years or older and 16 years or older with one certain medical condition.

To make an appointment call (413) 693-1015 or (413) 739-1100 Ext. 2508. The vaccination hours are Monday through Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“The Caring Health Center here in Springfield is a true gem,” said Congressman Richard E. Neal. “Not only have they been operating on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic since day one, they continue to provide terrific general care to all of their patients. As one of only 250 Community Health Centers chosen to participate in the initial round of the federal Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Caring Health is able to ensure that our most vulnerable populations, those experiencing homelessness, public housing residents, migrant workers, and those with limited English proficiency are vaccinated. In addition, through the American Rescue Plan, Caring Health Center will receive $3.3 million to ensure they have the resources they need to continue to do this important work. I remain committed to providing support from the federal government to Caring Health and other community health centers in the district because the work they do is vital to combatting this pandemic.”

“I want to thank Caring Health Center President and CEO Tania Barber for setting up this neighborhood vaccine site,” Mayor Sarno stated. “HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I have continued to advocate to the state and the federal government for standing up these neighborhood vaccine sites across our city to reach all of our eligible residents. This is yet another local neighborhood vaccination site for our community thanks to everyone’s hard work, especially thanks to the efforts and leadership of Congressman Richard Neal who was able to secure much-needed federal funding.”