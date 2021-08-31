New visiting rules at Baystate

(WWLP) – New visitation policies go into affect Tuesday morning at all Baystate Health locations; the hospital system sites the “extremely contagious delta variant circulating in the communities it serves” as the reason.

Changes to the visitor policy include:

One allowed visitor per day for patients who are not in the ICU. Previously multiple visitors were allowed per day, but only one at a time.

Two visitors per day for patients in the ICU, previously two at a time.

One parent or guardian at a time for pediatric patients, which was two guardians at a time before. A visitor may be a relative, partner, friend or anyone the patient chooses to have at their side during care.

Visiting hours are still from noon to eight P-M

The hospital system is now caring for 98 covid-19 patients with 13 in critical care units. The majority of those patients are here at Baystate Medical Center with 80 patients

Additionally, no one under the age of 18 is allowed to visit.

Exceptions can be made for end of life situations.