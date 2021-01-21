Next round of small business grants to be awarded

BOSTON (WWLP) – Small businesses all across the Commonwealth have been hit especially hard by this pandemic.

On Thursday, Governor Baker announced the next round of small business grant recipients, giving them more than $37 million helps them keep their doors open.

Baker said an additional 638 small businesses in Massachusetts will receive three months worth of expenses, up to $75,000. This is money that small businesses can use for things like employee salaries, rent, utilities and much more.

“The intent of these grants is to keep these struggling businesses operating, to cover their operating expenses and to help them make their way through this second surge,” said Baker.

According to Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, women and minority owned businesses were prioritized in the grant funding distribution.

So far, the program has helped more than 4,000 small businesses in the commonwealth, providing them with over $200 million to help them survive this pandemic.