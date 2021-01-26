Next vaccination phase on the horizon

BOSTON (SHNS) – Public health officials confirmed another 3,477 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts on Monday and announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 45 more people.

With Monday’s additions, Massachusetts has seen 479,402 confirmed cases of COVID-19, plus 24,286 unconfirmed but likely cases of the virus since the first patient tested positive here on Jan. 29, 2020. Since the state’s first COVID-19 death was announced in mid-March, the virus has killed 14,178 people with test-confirmed or likely cases of COVID-19.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose slightly in Monday’s report from the Department of Public Health, from 1,946 patients as of Sunday’s report to 1,955 patients listed in Monday’s report. Of those patients, 418 are being treated in an intensive care unit, including 285 people who are on a ventilator to help them breathe.

Aside from the minor increase in hospitalizations, the rest of the state’s key COVID-19 metrics continued to trend in a positive direction, Monday’s report from DPH showed. The seven-day average positive test rate dipped again, from 4.85 percent to 4.82 percent (compared to 8.7 percent on Jan. 1). The seven-day average of confirmed new cases stands at 3,315.7, compared to 3,578.7 in Sunday’s update from DPH.

Though COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain at elevated levels, Gov. Charlie Baker said last week that the situation was improving enough to again begin easing restrictions on businesses and individuals. The state’s state-at-home advisory and 9:30 p.m. curfew for many businesses expired early Monday morning.

After a weekend in which Massachusetts’ COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts came under fire for being slow and confusing, Baker announced Monday afternoon that his administration will significantly ramp up COVID-19 vaccination infrastructure and move residents 65 years old or older higher up on the priority list. But getting a sufficient supply of the two approved vaccines from the federal government remains a challenge and could stymie the state’s best-laid plans, the governor said.