Next vaccine milestone? Three million doses

BOSTON (SHNS) – Public health officials added 1,103 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 recent COVID-19 deaths to the state’s totals Monday.

The 1,103 new cases came from 36,869 tests for the coronavirus and raised the state’s cumulative case count to 580,683 people infected in a little more than a year, the Department of Public Health said. The 27 deaths announced Monday hiked the death toll to 16,894 people when counting about 300 people who died with probable cases of the virus.

DPH also reported that there were 23 more people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon than there were on Saturday afternoon, the third daily increase in hospitalizations in six days and the largest climb since March 8. The most recent count showed 603 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the state, including 145 patients in intensive care units and 88 patients who are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

The state’s seven-day positive test rate ticked back down slightly, from 2.03 percent to 2 percent, but that metric and the seven-day average number of daily new COVID-19 cases both appear to have leveled off after falling from their early 2021 highs. A week ago, the average number of daily new cases was 1,397.9 and now stands at 1,353.6, DPH said. The positive test rate was 1.87 percent a week ago.

Massachusetts moved into Phase 4 of the governor’s reopening plan Monday, allowing ballparks, arenas and stadiums to host some fans for games, and increasing gathering limits for event venues and public settings to 100 people indoors and 150 outside. For private residences, the caps remain at 25 people outside and 10 people inside.

The eligibility pool for COVID-19 vaccination expanded again Monday morning, when people between the ages of 60 and 64 and certain workers joined the list that already includes people 65 and older, teachers, child care workers and school staff, residents and staff of nursing and congregate care facilities, health care workers and first responders.

Gov. Charlie Baker, 64, became eligible for his vaccination Monday morning but did not hold any public events Monday. He has not held a press conference since Wednesday morning.