No change in positive COVID-19 numbers within Baystate Health Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are no new patients hospitalized with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Tuesday.

According to Baystate Health, there are still 17 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, two of whom are in critical care units which is what was reported on Monday.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 17 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

The Department of Public Health reported Monday, there are now 116,421 positive cases of COVID-19 in total in Massachusetts.