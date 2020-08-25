No change in positive COVID-19 numbers within Baystate Health Tuesday

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are no new patients hospitalized with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Tuesday.

According to Baystate Health, there are still 17 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, two of whom are in critical care units which is what was reported on Monday.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 17 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

The Department of Public Health reported Monday, there are now 116,421 positive cases of COVID-19 in total in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today