3 moderate, 9 low risk communities for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – For the third week in a row, there are no western Massachusetts communities currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.

Tisbury is the only high risk community in the state reported this week. A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

State public health officials also reported three local communities at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.

  • Ludlow
  • Southwick
  • Springfield

The number of low-risk (green zone) communities is at 9 communities including:

  • Agawam
  • Amherst
  • Chicopee
  • Holyoke
  • Pittsfield
  • Montague
  • South Hadley
  • West Springfield
  • Westfield

You can view the full DPH report here under “City and Town Data.”

