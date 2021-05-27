3 moderate, 9 low risk communities for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – For the third week in a row, there are no western Massachusetts communities currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.
Tisbury is the only high risk community in the state reported this week. A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.
State public health officials also reported three local communities at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.
- Ludlow
- Southwick
- Springfield
The number of low-risk (green zone) communities is at 9 communities including:
- Agawam
- Amherst
- Chicopee
- Holyoke
- Pittsfield
- Montague
- South Hadley
- West Springfield
- Westfield
You can view the full DPH report here under “City and Town Data.”