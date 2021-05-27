3 moderate, 9 low risk communities for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – For the third week in a row, there are no western Massachusetts communities currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.

Tisbury is the only high risk community in the state reported this week. A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

State public health officials also reported three local communities at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.

Ludlow

Southwick

Springfield

The number of low-risk (green zone) communities is at 9 communities including:

Agawam

Amherst

Chicopee

Holyoke

Pittsfield

Montague

South Hadley

West Springfield

Westfield

You can view the full DPH report here under “City and Town Data.”