No communities high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts for 2nd week in a row

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – For the second week in a row, there are no western Massachusetts communities currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.

Chicopee and Springfield were considered in the “red zone” two weeks ago but were removed in last week’s update. Only Lawrence and New Bedford remain high risk in the state. A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

State public health officials also reported 6 local communities at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.

  • Adams
  • Chicopee
  • Holyoke
  • Ludlow
  • Pittsfield
  • Springfield

The number of low-risk (green zone) communities is at 15 communities including:

  • Agawam
  • Amherst
  • East Longmeadow
  • Easthampton
  • Great Barrington
  • Greenfield
  • Hampden
  • Montague
  • North Adams
  • Northampton
  • South Hadley
  • Southwick
  • West Springfield
  • Westfield
  • Wilbraham

You can view the full DPH report here under “City and Town Data.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today