No communities high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts for 2nd week in a row

BOSTON (WWLP) – For the second week in a row, there are no western Massachusetts communities currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.

Chicopee and Springfield were considered in the “red zone” two weeks ago but were removed in last week’s update. Only Lawrence and New Bedford remain high risk in the state. A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

State public health officials also reported 6 local communities at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.

Adams

Chicopee

Holyoke

Ludlow

Pittsfield

Springfield

The number of low-risk (green zone) communities is at 15 communities including:

Agawam

Amherst

East Longmeadow

Easthampton

Great Barrington

Greenfield

Hampden

Montague

North Adams

Northampton

South Hadley

Southwick

West Springfield

Westfield

Wilbraham

You can view the full DPH report here under “City and Town Data.”