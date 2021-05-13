No communities high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – There are no western Massachusetts communities currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.

Chicopee and Springfield were considered in the “red zone” last week but have been removed in the latest update. A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

State public health officials also reported 14 local communities at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.

Adams

Agawam

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Easthampton

Greenfield

Holyoke

Ludlow

North Adams

Palmer

Pittsfield

Springfield

West Springfield

Westfield

The number of low-risk (green zone) communities is at 11 communities including:

Amherst

Belchertown

Dalton

Great Barrington

Hampden

Longmeadow

Montague

Northampton

South Hadley

Ware

Wilbraham

You can view the full DPH report here under “City and Town Data.”