No communities high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – There are no western Massachusetts communities currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.
Chicopee and Springfield were considered in the “red zone” last week but have been removed in the latest update. A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.
State public health officials also reported 14 local communities at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.
- Adams
- Agawam
- Chicopee
- East Longmeadow
- Easthampton
- Greenfield
- Holyoke
- Ludlow
- North Adams
- Palmer
- Pittsfield
- Springfield
- West Springfield
- Westfield
The number of low-risk (green zone) communities is at 11 communities including:
- Amherst
- Belchertown
- Dalton
- Great Barrington
- Hampden
- Longmeadow
- Montague
- Northampton
- South Hadley
- Ware
- Wilbraham
You can view the full DPH report here under “City and Town Data.”