No COVID-19 patients reported in ICU at all four Baystate hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Saturday, Baystate Health has no COVID-19 patients in critical care units.

According to recent results, Baystate has 20 patients with the coronavirus. The facility ensures cases are being monitored closely as ease restrictions and mass gathering continue.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 20 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed

The Department of Public Health reported Friday, there are now 109,787 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,389 deaths.