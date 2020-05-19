No new deaths reported at Holyoke’s Soldiers’ Home Tuesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of veteran deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Tuesday hasn’t changed since Monday’s numbers, as the home continues to try and keep its residents safe from COVID-19.

The only change in Tuesday’s numbers is two more residents have been moved off-site to make the total number of residents onsite to 102 residents, compared to Monday’s reported number of 104.

Health and Human Services spokesperson Brooke Karanovich provided 22News with Monday’s updated numbers from the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home:

77 veteran residents have tested positive

59 veteran residents have tested negative

0 veteran residents have pending tests

Resident locations: 102 residents are onsite 34 residents are offsite

31 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

3 resident is receiving acute care offsite

88 veteran resident deaths (74 positive, 13 negative, 1 unknown)

84 employees have tested positive

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is distributing configured iPads for veterans at the Home and at the Holyoke Medical Center to communicate with families since they can have in-person visits.

Veterans are being retested as needed and monitored. Recovery units are being identified and readied for residents. Activities are also being added back in while maintaining social distancing and proper usage of PPE.

The home still continues to respond to the COVID-10 outbreak by monitoring staffing levels and adding management staff for nursing, facilities, and administration staff.

Families continue to communicate with staff from the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home staff through video chat, using donated iPads. Families can also call the hotline at 413-552-4764 from Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday, there are now 87,925 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,938 deaths.

Governor Charlie Baker has advised flags be lowered to half-staff until the end of the public health emergency at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke due to the fact Military Honors are unavailable during this public health crisis.