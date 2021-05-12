No new deaths reported in Massachusetts Tuesday for first time in almost a year

(WWLP) – According to Tuesday’s COVID-19 case report, for the first time in almost a year no COVID-19 deaths were reported by the state department of public health.

The last time there were zero deaths reported in Massachusetts was on June 30th of last year. It may seem like a fluke, but the seven-day average of daily deaths has dropped into single digits and is now down to 6.9 per day.

According to the report, 472 new cases of the virus were reported and 441 people remain hospitalized, 117 of whom require care in an ICU. Our positive test rate over the lasts even days stands at 1.32 percent.